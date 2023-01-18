Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genuine Parts Price Performance
Genuine Parts stock opened at $168.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.27. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Genuine Parts Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Genuine Parts Company Profile
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.
