Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $455.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $521.79 and a 200 day moving average of $499.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

