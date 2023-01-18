Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Dover worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

Dover Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

