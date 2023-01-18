Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $17.47 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,708 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,469 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,181 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

