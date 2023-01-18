Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $19.25 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $19,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.82. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

