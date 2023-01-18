Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $19.72 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Gartner worth $19,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,626,096.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,264,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IT opened at $333.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.38.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

