Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 186.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,214 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $18,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.31.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

