Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Teradyne worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 157.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 210,911 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Teradyne by 5.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 612,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $161.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

