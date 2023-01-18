Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $17.42 Million in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 874,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,424,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of TELUS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in TELUS by 0.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 235,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 2.7% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

See Also

