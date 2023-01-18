Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $18.15 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 679,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

