Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $19.32 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 843,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

