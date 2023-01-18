Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $19.32 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 843,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,316,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

PEAK stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.