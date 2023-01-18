Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $19.48 Million in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,475,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Ingersoll Rand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,378 shares of company stock worth $1,289,969 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $59.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.