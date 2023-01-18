Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $20.40 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 254,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,398,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Garmin by 42.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,026,000 after acquiring an additional 320,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Garmin by 19.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,150,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,074,000 after acquiring an additional 189,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.