Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $16.36 Million Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 385,950 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,362,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.