Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $16.49 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 176,280 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.79.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

