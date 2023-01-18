Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $17.46 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 258,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,065,000 after buying an additional 116,824 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.86.

ZBH stock opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

