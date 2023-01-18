Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $18.15 Million Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 679,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,151,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of Cameco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 2.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 3.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 162,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of CCJ opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

