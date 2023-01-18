Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $19.73 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 292,963 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,730,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $97.47.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.54.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

