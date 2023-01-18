Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 273,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,723,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Principal Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

