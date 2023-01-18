Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,179,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of VeriSign at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in VeriSign by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in VeriSign by 20.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $214.48 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $228.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,596 shares of company stock worth $12,921,126. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

