Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,730 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Hologic worth $17,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in Hologic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Hologic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Hologic stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

