Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 409,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after buying an additional 624,549 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after buying an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after buying an additional 1,177,018 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,705,000 after purchasing an additional 597,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $73.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

