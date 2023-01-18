Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,915,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of W. P. Carey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.0 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC stock opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.05%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

