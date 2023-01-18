Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $16,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SUI opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.24. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $199.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

