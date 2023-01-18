Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 453,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,669 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fortis were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 110,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Fortis Stock Up 0.7 %

Fortis stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.10%.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.