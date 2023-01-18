Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,064 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Teck Resources worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

TECK stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

