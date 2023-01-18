Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,064 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 558,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $17,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,294 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,115,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.