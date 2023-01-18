Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,539 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $21,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

