Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 18,050 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Home Depot worth $284,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $327.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $335.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $374.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

