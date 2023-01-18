Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 46,669 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,669 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Fortis worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 110,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fortis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.10%.

Several research firms have commented on FTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

