Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,611 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.19% of Robert Half International worth $15,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after buying an additional 309,060 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,553,000 after buying an additional 115,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,168,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,511,000 after buying an additional 201,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

RHI opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

