Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 627,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,681,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CNP opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

