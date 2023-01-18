Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,172,000 after purchasing an additional 819,021 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

