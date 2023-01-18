Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $168.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.27. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

