Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.19

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $9.29. Grifols shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 51,337 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($17.39) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Grifols from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.
Grifols Trading Down 1.9 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
