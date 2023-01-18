Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.19

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $9.29. Grifols shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 51,337 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($17.39) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Grifols from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Grifols by 15.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

