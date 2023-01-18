Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 258.4% from the December 15th total of 491,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Grove Collaborative Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GROV opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. Grove Collaborative has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million.

In other Grove Collaborative news, Director Kevin Michael Cleary acquired 100,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grove Collaborative news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $29,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,904,186 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,930.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Michael Cleary acquired 100,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 218,332 shares of company stock worth $197,814 over the last ninety days. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GROV. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth $2,315,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth approximately $43,039,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

See Also

