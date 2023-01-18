GSK (LON:GSK) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,580 ($19.28) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.69) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.43) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.19) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.53).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,437.80 ($17.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,421.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,455.40. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.83). The stock has a market cap of £58.87 billion and a PE ratio of 1,319.08.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,311.17). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.