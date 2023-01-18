Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guild in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guild’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guild’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Guild had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $261.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.12 million.
Guild Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of GHLD opened at $10.84 on Monday. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Guild by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 30.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 837.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 70,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Guild Company Profile
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
