Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALL opened at $6.86 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.43.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($19.00) by ($94.00). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

