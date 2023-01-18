Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ HALL opened at $6.86 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.43.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($19.00) by ($94.00). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
