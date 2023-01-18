Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

Insider Activity

Royal Gold Trading Down 3.7 %

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.