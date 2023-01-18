Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Chevron Trading Up 1.7 %

CVX opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $122.84 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.72. The firm has a market cap of $349.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.