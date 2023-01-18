Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 161.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 48.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 109,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $54.61.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOCS. William Blair began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

