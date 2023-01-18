Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 161.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $54.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $519.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.38 million. Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.