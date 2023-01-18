Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $470.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $717.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.32.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.59.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

