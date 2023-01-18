Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $52,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.62.

TTE opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.529 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

