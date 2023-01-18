Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blooom Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

