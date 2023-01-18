Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold stock opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.93. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

