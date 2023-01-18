Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 197 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.10.

Charter Communications stock opened at $388.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.56. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $621.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

