Harley Grosser Acquires 548,265 Shares of Motio Limited (ASX:MXO) Stock

Motio Limited (ASX:MXO – Get Rating) insider Harley Grosser bought 548,265 shares of Motio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$25,768.46 ($17,894.76).

Harley Grosser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Harley Grosser bought 545,572 shares of Motio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$24,550.74 ($17,049.13).

On Wednesday, December 28th, Harley Grosser acquired 406,163 shares of Motio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$16,246.52 ($11,282.31).

Motio Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

About Motio

Motio Limited operates as an audience experience and digital place-based media company in Australia. It operates Motio Health, an audience experience platform that offers information, communication, and entertainment in medical practice waiting rooms; Motio Go, a Petro-retail Network; Motio Play, a national network of indoor sports and leisure centers; and Spawtz, a robust software and data infrastructure system for venues and players.

